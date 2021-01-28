A 30-year-old man from Culver, Minn., died early Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in St. Louis County.

Jonathan Raymond Williams was driving a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe east on Industrial Road, in Industrial Township, that was broadsided by a northbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado at Hwy. 33, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash happened at 6:18 a.m.

Williams, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The Silverado's driver, Justin Richard Eng, 31, of Saginaw, suffered minor injuries. Eng was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.