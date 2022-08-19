American Queen Voyages unveiled the longest itinerary in the company's history — a 23-day "Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers" cruise, which will depart from Minneapolis and sail to Pittsburgh aboard the 245-passenger American Countess on July 24, 2023.

All told, the itinerary will follow a 1,772-mile route on the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, passing through 10 states, the company said. The reverse itinerary will also be available from Pittsburg to Minneapolis on Aug. 14, 2023, and will offer more unlimited guided tours than ever before.

"Guests have made the 16-day Mighty Mississippi voyage between Minneapolis (Red Wing) and New Orleans one of our most popular itineraries, and we are pleased to reveal an even more immersive itinerary sailing to Pittsburgh that now incorporates the Mississippi and Ohio rivers," said Isis Ruiz, chief commercial officer of American Queen Voyages.

Port highlights for the cruise include La Crosse, Wis.; Dubuque, Bettendorf and Burlington, Iowa.; Hannibal, St. Louis, Kimmswick and Cape Girardeau, Mo.; Paducah, Henderson, Owensboro, Brandenburg and Louisville, Ky.; Madison, Ind.; Cincinnati; Maysville, Ky; Point Pleasant, W. Va.; Marietta, Ohio; and Pittsburgh.

Fares for the cruise are $7,197 per when paid in full by Aug. 31, 2022.

American Queen's expansion on Midwestern rivers coincides with Viking River Cruises' debut on the Mississippi. Viking this summer launched a number of itineraries on the new, 386-passenger ship Viking Mississippi, including voyages from St. Paul to St. Louis and St. Paul to New Orleans.

The Star Tribune contributed information to this report.