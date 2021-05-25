A pedestrian died and another was in critical condition after a car involved in a collision struck them in downtown Minneapolis and sent them through a plate-glass window.

Police responded to South Marquette Avenue and South 10th Street at approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to a Minneapolis Police Department news release. Authorities believe a car heading eastbound on 10th Street with a green light collided into another that ran a red light heading northbound on Marquette.

The impact caused the latter car to spin into the two victims, who were on the northeast corner of the intersection, causing them to crash through a plate-glass window of a business.

The two were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance. The surviving pedestrian was in critical condition but was expected to survive.

The driver who ran the red light showed signs of possible impairment and is a suspect, according to the release. Neither vehicle had passengers and the drivers were uninjured.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity and cause of death of the man who died.

