One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood involving a stolen vehicle.

Officers went to the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Forest Street about 10 p.m. to investigate a crash involving two vehicles and found one person dead, the St. Paul Police Department said.

The person who died was in a vehicle that was hit. A second person in that car was injured.

The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene and has not been caught. That driver was in a car reported stolen in Minneapolis, according to media reports.