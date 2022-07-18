One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood involving a stolen vehicle.
Officers went to the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Forest Street about 10 p.m. to investigate a crash involving two vehicles and found one person dead, the St. Paul Police Department said.
The person who died was in a vehicle that was hit. A second person in that car was injured.
The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene and has not been caught. That driver was in a car reported stolen in Minneapolis, according to media reports.
