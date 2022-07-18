Authorities have identified the three Twin Cities family members who died when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailer trucks in a construction zone on an interstate in Moorhead.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 94, roughly 2 miles from Minnesota's border with North Dakota, the State Patrol said.

Killed in the SUV were driver Robert C. Correll, 65, and passenger Linda M. Correll, 65, both of Ham Lake, and passenger Shirley A. Gatkze, 89, of Blaine, the patrol said.

The driver's brother said that the Corrells husband and wife for 44 years, and Gatzke was Linda Correll's mother.

The patrol said that a semi being driven by Kenneth L. Jarvis, 58, of Wells, Minn., was stopped in the construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi kept moving, hit the SUV from behind and sent it into the rear of the semi in front.

The semi that didn't stop was driven by 49-year-old Maxim Rubin. The patrol said it did not have a city of residence for Rubin. His truck's marking showed it was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba.

Neither semi driver was hurt.