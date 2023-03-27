A crash that left at least one person dead has closed both directions of Crosstown Hwy. 62 in south Minneapolis.
The highway will be shut down until at least 7 a.m. Monday between Cedar and 34th avenues, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
The crash happened at about 3:25 a.m., according to the State Patrol.
According to the patrol, a pickup truck heading east on Hwy. 62 entered the ditch and then collided with a bridge at 34th Avenue.
The patrol confirmed a fatality, but has not released any additional details.
Check back with startribune.com on this developing story.
