Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle and his five highest paid coaches have agreed to voluntary 10% paycuts in their second form of salary reduction during the COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced Thursday.

P.J. Fleck (football), Richard Pitino (men’s basketball), Lindsay Whalen (women’s basketball), Bob Motzko (men’s hockey) and Hugh McCutcheon (volleyball), along with Coyle, had each agreed to a previous cut equivilent of one week’s pay.

“I want to thank Lindsay, P.J., Richard, Hugh and Bob for taking a voluntary reduction in pay,” Coyle said in his statement. “This is the second voluntary reduction for all of us since April, and I appreciate their dedication to Minnesota and willingness to help in a time of financial uncertainty.”