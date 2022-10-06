September produced significant growth in COVID-19 over the last two years in Minnesota, but Thursday's weekly state update showed little change for better or worse in pandemic levels.

Minnesota averaged about 800 to 900 new coronavirus infections per day in September, down from 1,300 to 1,400 per day for most of the summer. The 449 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota on Tuesday represented only a slight increase from the average of 430 every day since August.

Health officials remain concerned that COVID-19 could surge this fall, just as it did last year when a severe delta variant of the coronavirus emerged. At this point last year, COVID-19 hospitalizations had already risen above 800 in Minnesota. But for now, the pandemic is behaving much more like an endemic of steady infection levels.

Predictive measures show little sign of change ahead. Mayo Clinic's 14-day forecast shows only a modest decline in infection levels in Minnesota and no change nationally.

Viral levels in wastewater have increased slightly in the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota as of Oct. 2, but not in the rest of the state, according to data published by the University of Minnesota.

Wastewater monitoring is considered an effective predictor of COVID-19 activity, because it isn't affected by changes in the number of tests performed. The state's COVID-19 case numbers only reflect test results at centers or clinics, and not any at-home tests that aren't reported publicly.

The U wastewater data for the metro area is based on results from 13 fringe communities such as Northfield and Cambridge. Viral levels found at the Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Plant in St. Paul are updated on Fridays; last week, the plant reported a 5% declined in viral load.

Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll increased over the past week to 13,325. The state has averaged about four to six COVID-19 deaths per day since mid-May.

Death risks increased among younger adults during last fall's delta wave — particularly among unvaccinated Minnesotans — but the risks this fall are concentrated among seniors. Among 50 COVID-19 deaths identified in Minnesota in the last two weeks of September, 46 involved seniors and the rest involved adults age 50 to 64.

Vaccination activity remains tepid in response to the flat levels of COVID-19 activity in Minnesota this fall.

More than 3.5 million Minnesotans 12 and older completed the initial one- or two-dose series and are considered fully vaccinated. However, only 285,000 are considered up to date, meaning they either just completed the initial series or have received recommended booster doses to restore immunity levels.

New boosters with enhanced protection against the dominant BA.5 and BA.4 coronavirus strains are currently recommended for all fully vaccinated people 12 and older.