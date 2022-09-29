Uptake of new variant-specific COVID-19 booster shots has been slow in Minnesota, despite continued evidence that the vaccine protects against severe outcomes from the infectious disease.

Less than 240,000 doses of the bivalent boosters have been administered in Minnesota this month after they were recommended for fully vaccinated people 12 and older. Only 3.9% of Minnesotans in that age range are considered up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning they received the initial series plus boosters when recommended, according to the state's weekly pandemic update on Thursday.

Gov. Tim Walz said he was concerned about the lack of progress on Wednesday, when he received his influenza shot in a public event and encouraged Minnesotans to seek recommended vaccinations.

"It is more clear, now than ever," Walz said. "The way to stay out of the hospital and certainly to avoid fatality in this [COVID-19 pandemic] is to get the booster."

COVID-19 levels in Minnesota are flat or declining, showing none of the increases yet that occurred after the start of the K-12 school in the past two years. New coronavirus infections have remained below 1,000 per day in Minnesota in September, down from about 1,400 per day in early August. The infection numbers only show positive results at clinics and testing centers. At-home test results are not publicly reported.

Pandemic pressure has remained low all summer on Minnesota hospitals, which on Tuesday had 416 COVID-19 patients in inpatient beds, including 41 receiving intensive care. On that same date in 2021, the severe delta coronavirus variant had pushed Minnesota to 768 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 196 patients requiring intensive care.

While COVID-19 threats have declined over the past year for all Minnesotans, Thursday's pandemic update still showed a disparity by vaccination status in severe outcomes. Unvaccinated Minnesotans make up 24% of the state's adult population, but 37% of the 2,740 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals since July.

Seniors remain at greatest risk of COVID-19 deaths, making up 88% of the 160 deaths since July. Unvaccinated Minnesotans make up 7% of the senior population, but 21% of those recent COVID-19 deaths.

Minnesota ranks 24th among states in the percent of its population that has received any COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but second among states in the share of eligible residents who have received at least one booster.

The lack of interest in the latest boosters — formulated to increase protection against the omicron variants of the coronavirus — involves a mix of reasons. Some people aren't as motivated, because the rate of severe COVID-19 illness has declined. Others are waiting the recommended three months after coronavirus infections to receive the boosters, or for signs of an uptick in COVID-19 activity this fall. Concerns about vaccine safety and side effects remain as well.