Minnesota hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases remain at the highest level for the year, according to the latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health.

A total of 1,462 hospital beds, including 330 in intensive care units, were filled with patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday — the latest information from the health department.

Federal officials have sent in reinforcements to help Minnesota's overwhelmed hospital staffs. A team of about 20 doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists from the Air Force began helping this week with patients at Hennepin Healthcare's HCMC hospital in Minneapolis, allowing the hospital to create a unit to address emergency room backlogs.

Next week, a federal medical response team is expected to arrive at CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital.

Minnesota health officials are hanging onto a glimmer of hope that new infections seem to be leveling off. Health officials confirmed 4,131 new cases, bringing Minnesota's cumulative COVID case count to 895,229.

The state also reported 56 COVID-related deaths. Throughout the pandemic, those over 65 years old have suffered the most from the disease. But Wednesday's report included eight people ranging in age from 50 to 59 and three people ages 30 to 49.

Unvaccinated people continue to be the most at risk of hospitalization and death..

Of the nearly 3.3 million Minnesotans 12 years and older who have been fully vaccinated, about 2.5% have suffered breakthrough infections, but most have been protected from severe cases.