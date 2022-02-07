COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining in Minnesota on the downside of the omicron pandemic wave while daily deaths have plateaued.

The 1,239 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota on Friday were a 24% decrease from 1,629 on Jan. 19 that eased some of the pressure on the state's medical capacity. Total hospitalizations of COVID and non-COVID patients declined to 7,727 on Friday — below the 8,000 threshold that has served as an informal marker of overcrowding.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported another 35 COVID-19 deaths, including two people in their 40s from Dakota and Ramsey counties. The additions raised Minnesota's toll in the pandemic to 11,634, but revealed a leveling off of COVID-19 deaths in the latest wave.

Minnesota reached an average of 30 COVID-19 deaths per day in the week ending Jan. 10, but the rate has remained below that mark ever since. Trends in COVID-19 deaths typically have lagged behind infection and hospitalization numbers, making them an important indicator of when a pandemic wave has finally peaked.

Minnesota has the 15th highest rate of coronavirus infections among states over the past week as the omicron wave arrived and peaked earlier in other parts of the U.S. The state on Monday reported the identification of 5,829 more infections, but a decline in the positivity rate of COVID-19 testing from a peak of 23.6% on Jan. 10 to 16.7% in the seven-day period ending Jan. 28.

State breakthrough data on Monday showed COVID-19 vaccine remained protective against severe outcomes at the outset of the omicron wave, though less so without booster doses to restore immunity levels. People who at least completed the initial COVID-19 vaccine series made up 63% of the 79,401 coronavirus infections in the week beginning Jan. 2 — when omicron replaced the delta variant as the dominant coronavirus strain.

Fully vaccinated people made up only 49% of the 153 COVID-19 deaths reported that week, but that rate had been below 30% in late November and early December during the delta wave. The risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes remains higher in unvaccinated people, who make up less than 33% of the state's population but the majority of its hospitalizations and deaths.

Federal and state health officials urged eligible people to get vaccinated and take confidence in last week's full approval of the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for adults. Immunity appears to wane around six months after initial doses, so additional booster doses are recommended. Minnesota ranks second among states with nearly 55% of its fully vaccinated individuals receiving boosters.