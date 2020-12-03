Four days after his game-winning drive to beat the Panthers, quarterback Kirk Cousins has won his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award as a member of the Vikings.

Cousins’ fifth overall player of the week award caps a November in which Cousins led the league in passer rating (124.3) while helping the Vikings to an NFC-best 4-1 record. His 115.7 rating in Sunday’s 28-27 come-from-behind win was Cousins’ fourth straight 100-plus rating, tying a franchise record.

Cousins went 34 of 45 for 307 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday. With 1:51 left and no timeouts, he needed just 1:05 to complete 6 of 7 passes for all 75 of the game-winning yards, including the 10-yard touchdown pass to Chad Beebe with 46 seconds remaining.

The Vikings have won four player of the week honors this season. Mike Boone won for special teams in Week 4. Dalvin Cook won for offense in Weeks 8-9.

Jerry Holt photo