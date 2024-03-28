A man and a woman were found shot to death in a vehicle in Blaine, officials said Thursday.
Police were dispatched to an area of retail outlets in the 10700 block of NE. Town Square Drive at around noon on Wednesday regarding unconscious people in a vehicle in a parking lot, said Anoka County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters.
Officers saw the two had been shot, Peters said. Officials have yet to release their identity.
"Currently, law enforcement is not looking for any suspects, and there is no known threat to the public," Peters said. These details routinely point to a case of murder-suicide.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Man charged after his 5 dogs maul girl getting off school bus in St. Paul
The owner surrendered the dogs to city Animal Control day after attack, and "they were humanely euthanized," the charges read.
North Metro
Couple found shot to death in vehicle in Blaine
"Law enforcement is not looking for any suspects, and there is no known threat to the public," a sheriff's office spokeswoman said.
Minneapolis
Longtime Twin Cities gang member pleads guilty to having high-powered gun
The charges against James Edward Hollman, Jr. spelled out many years of gang activity and his connections to serious shootings.
Minneapolis
Hennepin County approves $16 million for updates to Public Safety Facility, Sheriff's Office
The planned upgrades to the facilities include elevator repairs and installations, a new roof, plumbing fixes and a new fence around the Public Safety Facility.
East Metro
Roseville considering ban on foam take-out containers
Other metro cities like Minneapolis, St. Paul, Edina and St. Louis Park have already shifted to rules requiring greener to-go containers; Roseville is seeking public feedback on the idea.