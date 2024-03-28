A man and a woman were found shot to death in a vehicle in Blaine, officials said Thursday.

Police were dispatched to an area of retail outlets in the 10700 block of NE. Town Square Drive at around noon on Wednesday regarding unconscious people in a vehicle in a parking lot, said Anoka County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters.

Officers saw the two had been shot, Peters said. Officials have yet to release their identity.

"Currently, law enforcement is not looking for any suspects, and there is no known threat to the public," Peters said. These details routinely point to a case of murder-suicide.