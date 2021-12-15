An investigation into a racist video targeting a Black teenager at Prior Lake High School has been forwarded to the Scott County Attorney's Office for potential criminal charges.

The Savage Police Department announced Tuesday that detectives "completed a thorough investigation on the harassment report related to the racist video posted to social media" on Nov. 10.

In the video, two students repeatedly used a racial slur targeting 14-year-old freshman Nya Sigin. The teenager has since seen an outpouring of support and was recently surprised by Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with two Super Bowl LVI tickets.

Prior Lake-Savage School District superintendent Teri Staloch said the district was investigating the incident with Savage police. She said at a contentious school board meeting last month that the student seen in the video was no longer enrolled in the district.

Hundreds of students and activists gathered outside Prior Lake High School for a peaceful demonstration to condemn the racist video while supporting Sigin and calling on the district to create a safer environment for students of color.

The video sparked a larger discussion at a recent event attended by students throughout the Twin Cities and state leaders to hear experiences of racism and harassment in school.