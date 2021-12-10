The Prior Lake teen who was the target of a racist video last month got a big surprise from the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

On top of attending her very first Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium, Nya Sigin and her family met with owner Mark Wilf and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ahead of the game.

Then, Wilf and Goodell surprised her with two tickets to February's Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

"You're going to the Super Bowl," Wilf said before a hug with Sigin, who showed off her tickets and posed for photos with Wilf, Goodell and her family.

"I finally feel supported, I feel so loved," Sigin told reporters. "It's amazing."

Since the incident at Prior Lake High School, students from other Minnesota schools and activists have shared stories of racist bullying they've faced at school.

Sigin, 14, is a freshman at Prior Lake.