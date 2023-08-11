Two Stillwater police officers will not be charged after shooting and killing a 21-year-old man who shot at squad cars as they responded to a disturbance, the Washington County Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Officer Justin Dowley and Sgt. Dan Young — who fatally shot O'Kwan Sims on March 4 — were found to be justified in using deadly force, the Attorney's Office said in a news release.

County Attorney Kevin Magnuson wrote that the officers had "no other choice.".

"The decision to use deadly force is never taken lightly, and we recognize the profound sorrow it brings to the family of Mr. Sims," Magnuson said in the release.

The Attorney's Office said it considered over 2,000 pages of reports, dozens of photographs, and hours of video and audio evidence following investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Officers responded about 2:20 p.m. March 4 to a disturbance and shots fired at the Curve Crest Villas apartment complex on Orleans Street West, where Sims lived with his mother.

One officer reported hearing bullets strike her squad car as she arrived. Officers found Sims standing in the complex's driveway holding a pistol with an extended magazine, the release states. Officers yelled at him to drop the gun and Sims ran around the building.

As officers retrieved a ballistic shield and a rifle, they heard roughly 20 to 30 rapid gunshots in the direction of the apartment complex, the Attorney's Office said.

Officers located Sims, who pointed the pistol at officers before Young and Dowley fired and struck Sims three times, the release states. Officers and emergency personnel provided aid to Sims, who died from his injuries.

Sims shot his mother's friend in the knee before police arrived, the release states, adding that he then left the apartment unit and began firing elsewhere inside and outside the complex.

The BCA located 51 bullet cartridges on the scene that police believe Sims fired.

Magnuson said the officers "relied on their extensive training and quick reaction to ensure not only their own safety, but the safety of the community they have sworn to protect."