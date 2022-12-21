The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Wednesday that no charges will be filed for the fatal police shooting of a man during a standoff at his Minneapolis apartment building in July, finding that the officers involved were justified.

The County Attorney's Office said it considered hundreds of hours of body-worn camera footage and other evidence obtained by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) in connection with the death of 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg, and "based on that evidence and the law, and based on the totality of the circumstances known to law enforcement at the time, we have concluded that the officers' use of deadly force was authorized," a statement from the office read.

"Mr. Sundberg's death was a tragedy," County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Sundberg. People who are suffering from mental health crises are vulnerable, and encounters between those in crisis and law enforcement must be handled with special care. In this case, tragic as it is, the officers' use of deadly force was legally authorized under Minnesota law."

Minneapolis police went to Sundberg's apartment in the 900 block of S. 21st Avenue late on July 14 after a neighbor called 911 to report multiple gunshots being been fired into her unit, where she lived with two infant children.

A police spokesman said at the time that officers took steps to peacefully resolve the situation, including calling the parents to the scene to help talk to Sundberg, but he refused to cooperate.

Police body camera video released less than a week after the shooting showed a chaotic scene in which Minneapolis officers rescued a mother and her two young children as Sundberg repeatedly fired a gun from inside his nearby apartment during what was a mental health crisis.

Hours into the standoff, segments of body-camera footage showed officers Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine in sniper positions saying "gun" before firing the two shots.

The Star Tribune left messages Wednesday with several Sundberg family members seeking their response to the decision.

Wednesday's announcement took pains to explain when peace officers are authorized to use deadly force, including when officers find it necessary to protect themselves or others from "death or great bodily harm" that is likely to occur absent any action by law enforcement.

"It is not possible to know Mr. Sundberg's intentions or exact mental state," the statement read, "but those are not determinative in this legal analysis. Instead, we must analyze the use of deadly force based only on what an objectively reasonable officer in the officers' positions would have known or perceived, and not on what Mr. Sundberg's intentions may have been."