Police body camera footage released Wednesday shows a chaotic scene in which Minneapolis officers rescued a mother and her two young children as Andrew Tekle Sundberg fired a gun repeatedly from inside his apartment last week, but the video fails to show clearly the final moment, about six hours later, that precipitated two SWAT snipers fatally shooting the 20-year-old amid failed negotiations for his surrender.

City officials released four separate videos of the incident totaling 15 minutes, showing the beginning and end of the overnight standoff outside an apartment building in south Minneapolis. The footage confirms much of what police said police arriving at Sundberg's apartment building at around 11:30 p.m., shortly after neighbor Arabella Foss-Yarbrough called 911 to report bullets had entered her apartment through her kitchen wall.

An officer announced himself while banging on a metal door. Shots are fired, and the slugs mushroom into the door from the other side.

"Shots fired. Shots fired in the north stairwell," an officer shouts. "I'm not hit, but they're shooting through the door. Three [expletive] bullets."

Officers briefly retreat, then Foss-Yarbrough emerges from the door frantically, and the officers usher her out with guns drawn. When the door is open, they see where three bullet holes in the door.

"Hands!" the officers shout. "Show me your [expletive] hands!"

Video (14:12): Minneapolis police release body camera footage from Sundberg shooting Video (14:12): Minneapolis police release body camera footage from Sundberg shooting

"My kids are right there!" she replies. Two toddlers emerge from an apartment, one wearing a diaper, and the officers help them down the stairwell.

"Mommy's here," Foss-Yarbrough tells them.

Another video, taken after 4 a.m., shows police attempting to convince Sundberg to exit the building, as Sundberg leans out the window and speaks incomprehensibly.

"We don't want to hurt you," an officer shouts up to him. "We just want to go home. We want to make sure you get the help you need. C'mon out."

Two other videos shows the point of view of SWAT snipers. The sound of glass breaking can be heard off camera. "He's threatening to shoot the officers and he's breaking out apartment windows," says a voice over the radio.

One of the snipers describes Sundberg holding a cell phone, and then "waving something around in there."

"Gun," both snipers announce. Then they shoot twice.

Police rushed in and began to render medical aid about a minute later, according to an incident report. Sundberg died later at HCMC.

"This is not an outcome that anyone wanted," said Mayor Jacob Frey in a news conference Wednesday. "My deepest condolences go out out the family of Mr. Sundberg."

The 15 minutes of video represents only a fraction of the total body-camera footage from dozens of officers on the scene for six hours. But it marks the first objective view of critical moments of the standoff released to public so far. As agents from the Bureau of Criminal Activity investigate the incident — standard protocol for all police shootings — the body-camera footage and other records are classified as private data under Minnesota law.

Frey said the city decided to release the video segment voluntarily and without narration "to be transparent, pure and simple." He said her and other city officials wouldn't comment on specifics on the video as the investigation continues.

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman, who also offered her condolences to Sundberg's family, said she was thankful the police officers were able to help Foss-Yarbrough and her kids escape without anyone being seriously injured. "While we cannot comment on the ongoing investigation or the outcome, there were a lot of people who did great work in this incident," she said, thanking the officers who "demonstrated bravery under fire."

Responding to questions from reporters, Frey said he couldn't comment on what caused officers to shoot after the long standoff, citing the ongoing BCA investigation.

Sundberg's parents said last week they believed their son was in the throes of a mental health crisis. News of police killing him prompted protests from civil rights groups last weekend. Coming in the aftermath of police killing George Floyd, many expressed doubt over the police version of events, and some questioned why officers couldn't have taken Sundberg alive.

"Tekle's parents continue to send their deepest sympathies to all of those impacted by Tekle's mental health crisis," said Jeff Storms, one of the lawyers representing the Sundberg family. "We all recognize what a harrowing experience this was for many. His parents join in the government's request for bystanders with video evidence to come forward and provide that video to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension so that everyone can work towards bringing closure to this investigation."

This is a breaking news story. Check back with the Star Tribune for updates.