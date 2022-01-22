Wearing a Timberwolves jersey, enough tattoos to rival any NBA player's and a ballcap emblazoned with "Family," Kane Brown landed Friday night at Target Center flying Peter-Pan style from overhead light rigging to the stage.

That wasn't the most daring thing Brown did all night, though. The buff, macho-looking dude showed his alluring vulnerability and genuine humility, the kind of be-humble-and-kind and love-your-spouse-and-kids sentiments that have transformed him into a major country star in the last five years.

"I don't know why I'm so emotional tonight," he blurted before singing "For My Daughter." Then he realized maybe it was because he was wearing on his finger his 2-year-old daughter Kingsley's hair tie that he'd discovered in his tennis shoe while dressing for the concert.

Indeed, after kicking off his show with the rambunctious, unreleased rocker "Riot" and the playful "Pull It Off," Brown, 28, slowly opened up about himself. He told his story, in conversation and song.

He talked about wetting his bed at age 6 for which his stepfather roughed him up and then grandma turned the abuser in to authorities.

Brown, who is biracial, spoke about being the only person of color in his mom's family and meeting his older siblings when he was 16. (One of them, DJ Jevity, spun music between acts on Friday.)

He shared about growing up poor in trailer parks, wearing his water shoes to play basketball and attending seven different high schools.

He recalled placing first and second in a high school talent show and giving his winnings ($75) to his mom. Oh, and, for the 10,000 fans at Target Center, he reprised songs from the talent show as he reflected on his early days as a budding music fan.

Except Brown messed up on Friday, singing Ben E. King's "Stand By Me" when he meant to offer Sean Kingston's "Beautiful Girls" and then admitted they both have the same beat and that's why he messed up.

Between messing up and fessing up, Brown seemed so honest, humble and human — perfectly imperfect.

And he had the perfect songs to appeal to women, couples and even kids. Often using a hip-hop vocal cadence, he favors straightforward lyrics that depend on tugs at the heart, not clever turns of phrase. They are the kind of songs to which couples get engaged — it happened to a man and woman on Friday — and Brown later invited the lucky ones onstage to dance to his encore of the 2017 blockbuster ballad "Heaven" (The song's message: Being with you has got to be what heaven is). They even got congratulatory hugs from the singer with the burly baritone.

In his family-friendly show, Brown praised U.S. troops and dissed racism. As with most country arenas shows, the Tennessee-reared singer used flames, lasers and video effects on his first arena tour as a headliner. Unlike most country singers, he never hoisted a beer, though he did crank up the volume for the recent hit "One Mississippi," which is about getting drunk and having sex.

Even though Brown sang about love (too many titles to mention), forgiveness ("Learning") and pledging to be the father he never had ("For My Daughter"), he wasn't all about family.

He invited opening acts Restless Road and Chase Rice to join him for "Famous Friends," his 2021 hit (with Chris Young) about people in a small town who are famous in their own hometown. It was a festive celebration punctuated by Crunch, the Timberwolves mascot, and Brown shooting T-shirts into the crowd with air guns.

The famous folks onstage looked like they were having as much fun as the people in the audience. The only ones who maybe had a better time were the couple who got engaged and the dude who caught Brown's Wolves jersey tossed into the crowd at the end of the 90-minute performance. Judging by the crowd's reaction, that shirtless exit was almost as exciting as Brown's entrance.

Twitter: @JonBream 612-673-1719