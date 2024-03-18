Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Dr. Jacob Goodwin ("Let us not lose the common meaning of words," Opinion Exchange, March 8) stated that "Language is powerful. It is humanity's way of communicating the meaning of reality to one another, a grappling with sights and experiences that, though often indescribable by words alone, must be shared. If we lose or change the meaning of words, we will lose the means by which to relate and live in unity together." His message, I believe, is that we are losing and changing the meaning of words.

It seems to me that when words become associated with a deep sense of shame or guilt, we refuse to use them. We have lots of words for some human body parts, but when a teacher uses the actual scientific term, all the kids giggle. Why are they embarrassed?

Terms like suicide, abortion and even divorce are also associated with shame and guilt and a great deal of judgment by large portions of society. Is it any wonder that we would find less uncomfortable terms to use to talk about them? They all have something in common. They are describing the end of something that we hope begins with joy and hope and love. The realities of life sometimes crush that joy, hope and love, leaving people contemplating something we wish no one ever had to contemplate.

The legal system has coined the term no-fault divorce, although I expect that there is plenty of fault to go around when marriages fail. The truth might be that it is not the court's business to sort through the sordid details of a couple's relationship and allow them to separate in peace.

The circumstances surrounding abortion or assisted suicide are also incredibly varied, tragic and personal. As a society we seem to think it is our right to intrude on these individuals' heartache and pass judgment. The judgment seems to be to refuse the right to choose to terminate a pregnancy or to end one's own life. As a society we do not refuse the right to end a marriage. I know that there is a bit of a leap when comparing divorce to abortion or suicide, but I see them all as being a great loss filled with grief and guilt.

I would like society to attend to those who contemplate abortion, suicide or divorce with compassion and love instead of judgment. I would contend when you attend to someone in these painful situations with compassion and love, we might in fact prevent some abortions, suicides or divorces. We would at least be a comfort to those individuals in the darkest hours of their lives. We might have to accept that their choice may not be our choice for them and we love them anyway. That may be the closest we get to understanding a loving God who created humans and granted them free will.

Does the discussion of pronouns belong in this opinion? It seems that society feels the need to pass judgment on individuals who choose nontraditional pronouns. Wouldn't our ability to relate and live in unity with each other be enhanced by accepting an individual's choice of pronouns? Wouldn't accepting an individual's choice of pronouns lead to greater understanding? Perhaps it is our judgment of words and actions that prevents us from relating and living in unity.

Mary Janssen lives in Arden Hills.