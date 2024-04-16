PARIS — The Olympic Torch is lit and the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics is 100 days away.
The countdown clock in Paris hit the 100-day mark Tuesday. That came on the same day the torch was lit at the birthplace of the sporting competition in Ancient Olympia, Greece.
A relay of torchbearers will carry the flame along a 5,000-kilometer (3,100-mile) route through Greece until handing it over to the Paris Games organizers in Athens on April 26.
The French capital will officially open the games July 26 with a celebration on the Seine River.
