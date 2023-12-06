The cougar spotted roaming the Lowry Hill neighborhood in Minneapolis earlier this week was struck by a motorist and killed early Wednesday, the State Patrol said.

Troopers responded to a crash on westbound I-394 near Theodore Wirth Parkway about 2:15 a.m. after a driver struck the cougar, swerved and then hit the center concrete median, said Lt. Jill Frankfurth with the patrol.

The 53-year-old man was not hurt, but the cougar was killed upon impact, Frankfurth said.

No other vehicles were involved, she said.

The DNR has possession of the cougar and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, Frankfurth said.

Minneapolis city officials on Tuesday had warned residents about a cougar living near the 1700 block of Logan Avenue S. and that it may be traveling through the Cedar Lake trail system. The sighting in Lowry Hill neighborhood near Lake of the Isles was about a mile from where Wednesday's fatal crash happened.

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources had been tracking the animal Tuesday, one day after the big cat was captured on home security video footage in the neighborhood.

This marks only the third time a cougar has been spotted in Hennepin County since 2004, though a cougar was found dead in Bloomington in 2020 after it apparently was hit by a vehicle on a freeway.