Cougar tracks were spotted in the snow in a Minneapolis neighborhood Tuesday morning, one day after the big cat was captured on home security video footage.

The cougar sauntered across the driveway of a Lowry Hill home around 3:30 a.m. Monday, surprising its residents, who sent a video to neighbors Dan and Robyn Bruggerman.

Dan Bruggerman said he was shocked to see the apex predator on his block.

"There's a sense of excitement, to have something like that in your neighborhood, but also a sense of concern," he said.

Even more surprising was seeing cougar tracks in the street Tuesday morning after Monday night's snowfall, he added.

Robyn Bruggerman posted the video Monday on the neighborhood website Nextdoor, eliciting more than 50 comments from people expressing shock, awe and concern for the animal. She wrote that authorities had been notified about the sighting.

This marks only the second time a cougar has been spotted in Hennepin County since 2004. A cougar was also spotted a few weeks ago in Carver County.

Encountering a cougar, also known as a mountain lion, is extremely rare in Minnesota. Many cougars avoid confrontation, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

If someone does run into one of the big cats, the DNR recommends facing it and speaking loudly and firmly to combat the animal's tendency to hunt by stalking.

Shooting a cougar is illegal under state law, even to protect livestock or pets. Public safety officers are the only people authorized to kill a cougar that poses a threat to humans.

Encounters and sightings should be reported as soon as possible to a conservation officer or local law enforcement so that evidence — such as tracks, hair and scat — can be documented.