With the reopening of Minnesota schools just weeks away, some district leaders continue to work on plans to keep students and staff safe. And once again, those efforts have sparked discussions on whether police officers should be stationed at schools.

Supporters say cops in schools, often called school resource officers (SROs), can make schools safer. Opponents argue that police in schools suggest a military presence that can worsen behavioral problems while fueling racial conflict.

The Star Tribune Editorial Board has consistently argued that effective, well-trained SROs focusing on relationship-building and student wellness should be an option for schools struggling with violence, drug use and other behavioral challenges.

Following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer, schools in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Hopkins eliminated SROs. In St. Paul, they've been replaced with civilian school support liaisons.

Although there can be drawbacks to having cops in schools, talented SROs can be good mentors, counselors and coaches. The positive interactions they often have with kids also can influence student views of law enforcement and build trust.

And officers who get to know students can find out where trouble might be brewing and either head off or be prepared to handle difficult issues.

Bloomington school officials, for example, recently decided to increase the police presence in their buildings. Starting this fall, a Bloomington officer will work at the city's three middle schools. That officer will join two school liaison officers assigned to the city's two high schools.

Rick Kaufman, emergency management director for the district, said school leaders opted for the additional hire because of behavioral problems among sixth- through eighth-graders.

"We've seen an increase in violence; we've seen an increase in student behavior that has graduated to more violent acts," he told the Star Tribune, especially since students returned to in-person classes following the COVID pandemic.

A spokesman at the state's largest school district, Anoka-Hennepin, told the Star Tribune that the district has SROs in its high schools and all six middle schools. And some of the larger middle schools — with enrollments between 900 and 2,000 students — have two officers.

In Rochester, even though some school board members have raised questions about using officers, the board approved adding a sixth officer earlier this year. SROs there were overwhelmed addressing issues throughout the district, including at two new schools that opened last fall.

And in Robbinsdale, school officials are considering adding an SRO after two middle school boys were charged with bringing a gun to school.

Despite the misgivings expressed by board members and community members in some cities, a survey found that 98% of Rochester school administrators supported having SROs. Across Minnesota, the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey found that 91% to 94% of kids in eighth, ninth and 11th grades who had SROs in their schools supported their presence.

Potential mistreatment of students by armed, in-school officers is an understandable concern, similar to the problems with discrimination and excessive force in the wider community. As police departments are working to root out bad officers (some of whom have caused race-based injury and even death), schools should take great care to hire only SROs who are suited for the job.

In some schools, it makes sense to have SROs in plain clothes even while armed, and some choose to prohibit SROs from making arrests or enforcing school discipline policies. Others are instructed to intervene with force only if students pose a danger to themselves or others.

As district leaders grapple with whether and how to use SROs in their buildings, they should work closely with students, staff and community members to find the best solutions for their schools. And for many, effective SROs can be part of a broader safety and wellness strategy.

