Rash: Continental drift: Trump roils North American relationships

As for Canada, Trump trolled Trudeau by referring to him as “governor” instead of prime minister and has called for Canada to be America’s “51st state.” On Tuesday, Trump suggested using “economic force” to erase the “artificially drawn line” between what was considered a rock-solid U.S.-Canada alliance. But with that now in doubt, the president-elect’s provocations required a response from Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, who wrote on X (Twitter) that Trump’s comments “show a complete lack of understanding of what makes Canada a strong country. Our economy is strong. Our people are strong. We will never back down in the face of threats.”