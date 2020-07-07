DULUTH – Construction on the city's first Costco will likely start in the fall, according to a St. Louis County Board letter.

The wholesale retailer is preparing to build a store with 725 parking spaces on approximately 160,000 square feet at the intersection of W. Arrowhead and Haines Roads. The city of Duluth is working with Costco on a development agreement that entails more than $2 million worth of improvements to public infrastructure, according to the letter.

Costco filed plans to build on the Duluth site last fall but terminated an agreement in March citing "extraordinarily high project bids." The company put out a new request for bids in May that allowed contractors more time to complete the project.

Duluth will require a project labor agreement, prevailing wage rates and community benefits agreement for the development.

Construction on the long-rumored store would be expected to finish in the fall of 2021. This month, the city and St. Louis County will consider providing a combined $2 million of tax abatement financing for the public upgrades, which would include work on roads, sewers and water mains.

"Without these improvements the development cannot proceed," the letter said.