With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, few of us want to pile into an enclosed room — even to vote. A healthier alternative is needed on Primary Day Aug. 11 and on Election Day Nov. 3.

Eligible Minnesota voters can breathe a sigh of relief that no-reason-necessary absentee voting has been an option here since 2013.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said in an exclusive interview this summer with the News Tribune Opinion page: “This is nothing new. This is nothing radical. This is what we’ve been doing here in Minnesota.”

Nearly a fourth of eligible Minnesota voters cast their ballots absentee two years ago. Expect that percentage to double, or more, this year.

And that’ll be good news for Minnesota’s 3,000 polling places and the 30,000 volunteers who work them. With $6.7 million from the federal government and a 20%, $1.6 million match from the state (for a total of $8.3 million), Minnesota polling centers will be stocked with plenty of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes for everything from tabletops to pens, and more to ensure safe voting. But fewer of Minnesota’s 3 million voters in the polling places, the result of more of those voters casting absentee ballots, will be equally important.

It only takes a few minutes to apply for an absentee ballot at mnvotes.org. Once it comes in the mail, voters also can be encouraged to take their time filling out those ballots. A lot can happen between now and the primary and between now and Election Day. There are important decisions to be made.

