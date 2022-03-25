Q: I have a 2015 Ford F-250. Right after I put on new tires, my check engine light lit up. The first time, I reset it by disconnecting the battery. The second and third time it came on, I had my mechanic read the codes and then turn it off. He said the first time it had an air conditioning code, and the second time, it was a catalytic converter code. Now it's come on again. Any idea as to why the light keeps coming on?

A: I'm going to take a wild guess and say you have problems with your air conditioner and catalytic converter. The timing of the new tires was just a coincidence.

The onboard diagnostic system is designed to save owners and mechanics lots of time and money by telling them what is malfunctioning. So, if your computer is telling you there's a problem with your air conditioning system, it's probably because the AC clutch is registering that there's not enough refrigerant pressure in your system.

The catalytic converter code — most likely "cat efficiency" — means that your catalytic converter is at the end of its useful life. If you've got more than 100,000 miles on the truck, that would make sense.

So, taking the codes at face value, you have a couple of choices. You can fix the stuff, or wait for the "buy new truck" light to come on.

Lookin' good

Q: I own a 2005 Honda CR-V with 125,425 miles. It's in good shape. The worst feature on the car is rusted wheels. I have fairly new tires and am wondering if it's worth replacing the wheels before I need new tires again.

My mechanic says the wheels haven't rusted all the way through, but they look bad. Is it important to get original Honda parts? I don't want to get rid of it, but is it worth making this investment in a 17-year-old car?

A: This is a cosmetic issue, not a safety issue. Kind of like my four chins.

Based on your mechanic's comments, my guess is that you have a bunch of surface rust, and it looks ugly. Because they're rusting, I assume you have steel wheels, rather than alloy ones. So, you have several options.

The cheapest solution would be to have your mechanic sand your existing wheels and spray paint them silver. To do it right, he should remove the tires and have the wheels sand-blasted and painted. The wheels will look 95% better than they do now. From a distance, they might even look perfect.

But for not much more, you can buy a new set of after-market wheels. If you Google "original steel wheels for 2005 Honda CR-V," you'll find replicas of your original wheels for prices ranging from about $75 to $100 per wheel. I'm sure your mechanic would help you pick the right ones if you ask him. When you factor in shipping and tire mounting, you're probably talking about $500, give or take.

There's no reason to buy them from Honda, if Honda even sells these wheels anymore. The wheel was invented long ago, so other companies have had plenty of time to perfect it.

If you love the car, and the rusty wheels bother you, you should make the investment. It'll make you happy every time you walk up to the car, and that's worth $500, isn't it?

