There will be music in the zoo after all — the Como Zoo, that is. Well sort of.

Groovin' in the Garden, a series of free outdoor concerts by Minnesota bands, returns Wednesday to its spot outside the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Zoo in St. Paul.

The series kicks off with Irish singer Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir, which is known for its Americana vibe.

Also scheduled are the Innocent Reggae Band on July 14; veteran rockers the Flamin' Oh's on July 21, and Kiss the Tiger, an aptly named band for a zoo concert, on July 28.

The performances are from 6 to 8 p.m. In case of rain, the concerts will move inside the Visitor Center Porch.

Food, ice cream, wine and beer will be for sale.

The zoo and conservatory close at 6 p.m.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and a picnic supper.

