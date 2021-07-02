Between headlining some of the biggest music festivals around the country, Lizzo will return to Minnesota on Sept. 11 to perform at Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater — currently her only standalone concert on the calendar for 2021.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. via ticasino.com and will be priced $68-$189 for reserved seats or $47 for general admission.

The formerly Minneapolis-based singer and rapper — who rocketed to major pop stardom and the Grammy podium in 2019 with the megahit "Truth Hurts" — is also planning to drop a new album in the fall. So let's go ahead and declare this an old-hometown release show, too.

Granted, Twin Cities fans will have to make a 30- to 60-minute drive to catch her at the Red Wing-area casino, which may seem an unlikely location. For context, the amphitheater is hosting Foreigner this Friday.

After she easily sold out the 8,000-capacity Armory two nights in a row in 2019, though, Lizzo is clearly ready to play either an arena or a big amphitheater like Treasure Island's 16,000-person outdoor venue — the only amphitheater in Minnesota of its size with seats and a large stage that are permanent.

Lizzo may be an even hotter live act in 2021 than she was before the pandemic, based on her other bookings this year.

She is listed atop the poster for the Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee the weekend before her Minnesota date, and she's also high on the lineups for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (aka Jazz Fest) and San Francisco's Outside Lands Festival in October. That's all that's on her tour calendar right now.

"We're really excited she's coming here for this special show," said Treasure Island public relations manager Aaron Seehusen, who called the booking "another way we're trying to reach out to new audiences."

Add Lizzo to the list of national touring acts that have booked relatively short-notice concerts at Minnesota amphitheaters as COVID-19 restrictions started lifting this summer. Others include the Jonas Brothers, who play Mystic Lake Casino's amphitheater the same night as her show (Sept. 11) and country star Luke Bryan, who hits Treasure Island on Sept. 3.

After growing up in Detroit and then Houston, the real-life Melissa Jefferson moved to Minneapolis and started performing in small rock clubs with her trio the Chalice in the early 2010s. She graduated to headlining First Avenue following the release of her first solo album, 2013's "Lizzobangers," then moved to Los Angeles in 2017 after signing with Atlantic Records and landing her first pop hit, "Good As Hell."

Stay tuned in coming weeks for further details on her new album. Her fellow R&B/hip-hop star SZA recently hyped it as featuring "the best song I ever heard in my life."

Chris Riemenschneider • 612-673-4658

@ChrisRstrib