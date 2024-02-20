Matt Look has apparently attended his last meeting as a commissioner on the Anoka County Board as he prepares to become the full-time city administrator in East Bethel.

While Look has yet to submit a resignation letter, according to county officials, he delivered parting comments at the end of Tuesday's meeting, signaling the end of his long run representing Anoka, Ramsey, Nowthen and part of St. Francis.

"I want to thank all my constituents in District One," Look said. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve you in this time. There are people out there with new ideas that will need to fill these shoes and take on the responsibility of the work that needs to be done here."

Look has worked part-time in East Bethel for the past few months since accepting the job overseeing operations in the far north metro suburb, while continuing to serve as a commissioner. The County Board would need to pass a resolution declaring his seat vacant and set a special election, a county spokesman said.

The earliest that could happen is March 12.

Look served as a City Council member in Ramsey before being elected to the Anoka County Board in 2011. During his tenure, Look served as chair of the Anoka County Regional Railroad Authority and Finance Committee, as well as serving on public safety, transportation and several other committees. His peers selected him to be County Board chair in 2023.

Look said he was happy with the successes the board has seen during his 14 years as a member, including keeping taxes in Anoka County down and reducing the county's debt from $190 million to about $40 million.

While campaigning for the board, Look's tagline was "Together we have made Anoka County better."

"I believe that is truly the case. We have made Anoka County better," he said Tuesday. "Thank you for entrusting me with the responsibility of the work of this county."

Colleagues wished Look well as he prepares to move on.

"You came alongside me when I needed to get things done," commissioner and former board Chair Scott Schulte said. "Thank you for being there and congrats on 14 years of doing what's right for the citizens and what's right for Anoka County."

Look's pending departure comes as the Anoka County is also searching for a new county administrator. The county is accepting applications for the job, paying $225,000 to $275,000, through Wednesday, according to the online posting.

Look said he has not ruled out a return to politics in the future.

"This might not be my last venture in politics," he said Tuesday. "But it is for now."