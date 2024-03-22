None of New Hope's parks have fitness equipment allowing visitors to work out — but that's about to change.

The New Hope City Council voted March 11 to spend $40,300 to bring the amenity to Northwood Park.

"One of New Hope's primary goals is to enhance the quality of life in the community," said Aaron Thelen, recreation supervisor for the north metro suburb of about 22,000 residents. "Adding outdoor fitness equipment for the community to use for free will help add to this goal. This will be a great resource."

The equipment from Greenfields Outdoor Fitness will include seven stations along the trail looping the park at 3815 Boone Av. N. The equipment for all ages and abilities, some of which will be accessible for people with disabilities, will include a rowing machine, leg press, chest press, two-person back and arms combo, and an abs and dip station.

Installation is scheduled for this summer and the equipment should ready for use by late summer.

"This is such a great idea," said Mayor Kathi Hemken. "I love it."