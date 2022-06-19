COLUMBUS, OHIO – After taking an early 3-0 lead, the St. Paul Saints lost 4-3 to the Columbus Clippers in International League baseball.
Columbus scored once in each of the final three innings. Franmil Reyes's walk-off single in the ninth was the final blow.
The Clippers have beaten the Saints nine times this season, four times in their last at-bat.
Kyle Garlick hit a home run in the first inning for the Saints and Spencer Steer another in the third for a 3-0 lead. The Saints had only seven hits, but four were for extra bases.
Caleb Hamilton had a run-scoring double in the first. Jake Cave also had a double.
