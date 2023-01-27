Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 26 points, Yarden Garzon added 20 and No. 6 Indiana surged in the third quarter, rallying past No. 2 Ohio State 78-65 Thursday night in a Big Ten women's basketball game at Bloomington, Ind.

The Hoosiers have won four straight in the series, seven in a row overall and maintained the best start in school history (19-1, 9-1 Big Ten) in front of a record regular-season crowd of 10,455.

Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes (19-2, 8-2) with 21 points.

• Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 25 to lead No. 5 Connecticut (19-2) past host Tennessee 84-67 in a matchup of iconic women's programs.

• Diamond Miller scored 23 points, and No. 10 Maryland (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run and led the rest of the way in a 72-64 victory over visiting No. 13 Michigan (16-5, 6-4).

• Syah Melland scored 22 points to lead South Dakota State (17-5, 10-0) past visiting St. Thomas 99-57 in a Summit League game. Jade Hill scored 17 for the Tommies (7-13, 2-8).

In men's games:

Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help No. 1 Purdue (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) hold off host Michigan 75-70. The Wolverines (11-9, 5-4) were without standout freshman Jett Howard, who missed the game with an ankle injury.

• Tyler Walker and Jaden Akins hit big baskets down the stretch and host Michigan State (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten) defeated Iowa 63-61.

• Andrew Rohde had 15 points, eight assists and four steals in St. Thomas' 60-54 victory over visiting South Dakota State. Ahjany Lee added 12 points for the Tommies (14-9, 5-5 Summit).

• Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, and Southern California (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) beat No. 8 UCLA 77-64 in Los Angeles.