Something about playing Maryland brought out the worst in the Gopher offense this season.

Richard Pitino thought his players looked like they lost all of their confidence offensively the last time playing the Terrapins being held to a season-low 49 points in their only home loss this season Jan. 23.

Even coming off back-to-back wins, the Gophers looked like the same team that made scoring seem like a painful process in Sunday's 72-59 disappointing loss against Maryland at the XFINITY Center.

The Gophers (13-8, 6-8 in the Big Ten) shot just 32.2% and couldn't overcome a 19-point deficit in the second half to drop to 0-7 on the road this season.

Pitino thought his team was close to turning the corner in Big Ten play after a second straight win Thursday against No. 24 Purdue. But the road woes continued for Minnesota, losers of nine consecutive games away from Williams Arena going back to last year.

Scoring with a healthy lineup likely would've been tough against the Terrapins (11-10, 5-9). Making matter worse was Gophers center Liam Robbins held to two points in 18 minutes battling an ankle injury and foul trouble.

Robbins, who hurt his ankle in the second half vs. Purdue, picked up his second foul just under five minutes into Sunday's game. The offense took a nose-dive the rest of the way.

BOXSCORE: Maryland 72, Gophers 59

Maryland jumped out to a 29-10 lead being able to get balance from three-point shooting and scoring at the basket without the 7-footer Robbins' shot-blocking presence. The Gophers only managed to shoot 3-for-18 to open the game.

Junior Marcus Carr, who had 25 points in the U's 63-49 loss last month against the Terrapins, was held to just nine points on 4-for-15 shooting in the rematch Sunday night.

Carr had trouble getting open driving lanes and looks being double teamed and trapped vs. Maryland's bigger guards with Eric Ayala (6-5), Aaron Wiggins (6-6) and Darryl Morsell (6-5).

No Robbins meant the Gophers had to rely on their perimeter shooting, which had failed them in the past. They entered the game just 29.4% from three-point range, last in the Big Ten and 316th nationally.

They shot 8-for-28 from long distance Sunday. Still, freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. and sophomore Isaiah Ihnen capped an 11-0 Minnesota run with back-to-back three-pointers to cut it to 65-59 with 3:14 to play in the second half.

The Terrapins got the clutch shot they needed with Aaron Wiggins' three-pointer to end the drought to extend their lead to nine points. They held Minnesota scoreless for the next two minutes to seal the season sweep in the series.

Ihnen, a 6-9 forward Germany, and Mashburn came off the bench to combine for 26 points to lead the Gophers.

An abysmal 24% shooting performance in the second half against Maryland last month led to Pitino's first home loss this season. And that was only one game removed from the U's best win of the season vs. Michigan.

The Gophers, who rank at the bottom of the Big Ten in several offensive categories, will have to figure out those issues again on the road Wednesday at Indiana.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game.