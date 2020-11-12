Augusta, Ga.

The ceremonial tee shots have been struck and The Masters started before rain called a quick halt to play..

A few things to watch today, although tee times are now uncertain because of the weather.

-Former Gopher Erik Van Rooyen tees off at 10:05 Central with Sung Kang.

-Players are going off, mostly in threesomes, off both tees so play can be completed before nightfall. weather permitting.

-At 11 Central, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy tee off on No. 1.

-At 6:33, the best threesome of the day goes off No. 10: Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen and Jon Rahm.

-Tiger Woods tees off at 6:55 am off No. 10.

I'll be checking in on this blog and filing columns and stories to startribune.com and the actual newspaper.

In today's paper, I wrote about DeChambeau and the strange atmosphere at the course:

And about Tiger.