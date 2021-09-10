CLEVELAND — Cleveland won Thursday's home-run derby and the finale in a four-game series with the Twins, 4-1 at Progressive Field. All five runs all night came on home runs on a cool, breezy, early autumn night.

Cleveland hit three of them, two solos and a two-run homer.

The Twins entered the night having allowed 211 home runs, second only in the majors to Baltimore's 212 and ahead of Washington's 207.

Twins first baseman Miguel Sano hit the game's first one, in the second inning. But that's the only run they produced all night.

Sano scored first for the Twins on a first-pitch, 375-foot shot into the left-field bleachers to lead off the second inning. It was his 26th this season and his second in as many nights after he hit a solo homer in Wednesday's 3-0 victory.

It also was his second on a road trip that began last Friday at Tampa Bay.That's all they mustered.

The loss was Twins active manager Bill Evers' first loss in seven games substituting on the job for Tampa Bay's Joe Maddon in 2006 and mentee Rocco Baldelli.

Baldelli still remains one victory away from 200 career wins. All the games Evers managed go on Baldelli's career record.

Baldelli left Sunday's victory at Tampa Bay in the eighth inning to catch a flight home to Minnesota for the birth of his and his wife Allie's first child. He is set to return to managing the team Friday against Kansas City at Target Field.

Andrew Albers was something of a sudden starter for the Twins on Thursday night after scheduled starter Randy Dobnak's strained ligament in the middle of his throwing hand flared during a catch-pitch session Wednesday afternoon.

Albers was summoned from St. Paul, where he was sent after he allowed nine runs in three innings in his last start, on Saturday at Tampa Bay.

Albers arrived in Cleveland just before midnight Wednesday night and went four innings before right-hander Luke Farrell and then Ralph Garza Jr. came on in relief. His counterpart, Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill went eight innings before he was removed with two outs.

He allowed Sano's second inning homer and a Brent Rooker single in the second inning and then didn't allow another hit until pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers' single in the eighth inning.

Quantrill allowed four hits, that one run, walked two and struck out five. His 109 pitches and seven and two-third innings thrown were career highs.

Cleveland slugger and DH Franmil Reyes' two-run, two-out third inning home run gave his team a 2-0 lead an inning later.

This one was on a 1-0 count and hit 418 feet away with center fielder Myles Straw scored ahead of him. Albers walked Straw to start an inning in which he allowed four batters on base.

Right fielder Oscar Mercado added a solo home run in the fourth inning to make it three for the night.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez made it four home runs with one down the right-field line to lead off the seventh inning.

It was his 33rd this season and it went 362 into the short right-field porch on a 2-2 pitch.