Defending state champion Hutchinson met one of its top contenders in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

It passed its biggest test yet, knocking off previously unbeaten Stewartville 60-22 Thursday at Lakeville South High School.

Stewartville previously allowed a class-best 55 points all season. Hutchinson, the Section 2 champion, trailed 7-6 after one quarter. It controlled the game the rest of the way, though a 75-yard kick return for a touchdown by Carter Miller in the second quarter helped Stewartville pull within 22-14 at halftime.

The Hutchinson offensive line continued to wear down the Section 1 champion, Stewartville. A.J. Ladwig led with 21 carries for 283 yards and four touchdowns to eclipse 1,000 yards on the season. His backfield mate, Levi Teetzel, added 15 carries for 89 yards and is nearing the 2,000-yard mark. Carter Verhasselt ran for two touchdowns.

Teetzel and Ladwig scored back-to-back touchdowns to open the third quarter. Stewartville pulled within 14 late in the quarter before Hutchinson slammed the door with a dominant fourth.

Owen Sikkink led Stewartville with 17 carries for 44 yards and caught seven passes for 96 yards.

Hutchinson's Logan Butler finished 3-for-5 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half. Stewartville's Ayden Helder finished 14-for-25 for 180 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Hutchinson was without senior linebacker and University of Minnesota commit Alex Elliot because of an ankle injury.

