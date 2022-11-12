Top-seeded Pequot Lakes will play for a state championship for the first time.
The Patriots swept fifth seed Concordia Academy 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-13) in the Class 2A volleyball state tournament semifinals Friday evening at Xcel Energy Center.
Pequot Lakes junior Ella Kratochvil led the way with 23 kills, including nine in the second set. Senior Maci Martini and junior Grace Hoffard each added 11 kills. The Patriots put an exclamation point on the match with a 16-7 run to close it out in the third set.
For the Beacons (22-11), senior Ava McTeague led the way with 10 kills.
Pequot Lakes (29-4) is in its third state tournament as a program, having played previously in 1994 and 2019.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
Miami Heat's home arena will get new name after FTX collapse
The arena where the Miami Heat play will soon have a new name, after the team and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to terminate their relationship with FTX on the same day the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy.
Sports
No. 1 South Carolina eases past No. 17 Maryland 81-56
Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Zia Cooke added 18 points to lift No. 1 South Carolina to an 81-56 victory over No. 17 Maryland on Friday night.
Sports
Air Force wins 75-71 against Delaware
Jake Heidbreder had 26 points in Air Force's 75-71 win over Delaware on Friday night.
Sports
State volleyball: Get the latest from Friday at the X
Semifinal matches are being played in three classes Friday in St. Paul. Tap here for the latest.
Twins
Twins reliever Cody Stashak clears waivers, elects free agency
The 28-year-old righthander pitched parts of the past four seasons in the major leagues.