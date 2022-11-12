Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Top-seeded Pequot Lakes will play for a state championship for the first time.

The Patriots swept fifth seed Concordia Academy 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-13) in the Class 2A volleyball state tournament semifinals Friday evening at Xcel Energy Center.

Pequot Lakes junior Ella Kratochvil led the way with 23 kills, including nine in the second set. Senior Maci Martini and junior Grace Hoffard each added 11 kills. The Patriots put an exclamation point on the match with a 16-7 run to close it out in the third set.

For the Beacons (22-11), senior Ava McTeague led the way with 10 kills.

Pequot Lakes (29-4) is in its third state tournament as a program, having played previously in 1994 and 2019.