‘Civics that sticks’

During this same time frame, new education social study standards were being developed by many citizens, teachers, school administrators, the Department of Education, the Minnesota Humanities Council, tribal leaders and other relevant organizations. These standards were recently approved for use in all Minnesota schools and will be fully implemented in the 2026-27 school year. The standards describe in general terms what is to be taught in the teaching of social studies, including history and civics. Local schools will develop the actual curriculum and local school boards can have a major say on the content. Classroom teachers then prepare detailed lesson plans using their creativity, training and experience to engage the next generation of voters in thinking about what it means to be a citizen in America.