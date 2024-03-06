Three weeks after two Burnsville police officers and a firefighter/paramedic were fatally shot in a standoff, a memorial of flowers and balloons embracing a police squad vehicle will be removed from in front of City Hall.

A statement from city officials said that the "decommissioning" will occur Sunday, which "marks 21 days since we lost officer Paul Elmstrand, officer Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth," a statement from city officials read.

"As we follow the mourning tradition of our public safety teams this week," the statement continued, "we will begin decommissioning the memorial site outside City Hall and continue to move forward in our grieving."

The decommissioning is planned as a private event, the statement noted, but the public is being advised by the city that "if you still wish to pay your respects, please do so by Saturday, March 9. We ask that you respect Sunday as a private day for us to come together for the decommissioning."

Since the shooting, the squad vehicle has been parked outside City Hall, where mourners placed flowers, balloons and notes of condolence.

City official said they have made "a thoughtful plan" to care for the many items mourners placed on and around the squad vehicle. Specifics about the plan were not disclosed.

"We are truly grateful for everyone who came to show their support and shared in our grief," the city statement read. "Our community came together and made this space a place for unity."

Shannon Cortez Gooden shot Elmstrand and Ruge, both 27, and Finseth, 40, during an hours-long overnight standoff on Feb. 18 at the gunman's home in the 12600 block of S. 33rd Avenue. Gooden, 38 later fatally shot himself while still in the house. Police were brought to the home on a report of an alleged sexual assault.



