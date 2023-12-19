As Swifties try to imagine what the upcoming holidays will look like for the families of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we've got visions of cookie baking dancing in our heads.

It's not really a stretch. Swift and Donna Kelce, Travis' mother, are both bakers known for specific cookie recipes: Kelce's version of traditional chocolate chip cookies and Swift's chai sugar cookies.

YouTuber Alexandra Rogers, wearing red Chiefs gear, baked both recipes last month as she watched the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football." Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, is the Eagles center.

Rogers used gluten-free flour in both recipes and in the end preferred Kelce's chocolate chip cookie — soft and chewy with Ghirardelli chocolate chips and the not-so-secret-anymore ingredient, a hint of cinnamon.

Kelce sweetly gave her sons containers of her homemade chocolate chippers before they played each other in the Super Bowl earlier this year. (Travis and the Chiefs won.)

"I always bring cookies to the games. All their friends want them. It's just love from home," Kelce explains in a recent TikTok posted by Serious Food Fetish. "Everybody has a basic chocolate chip recipe ... with brown sugar and flour. I use both cake flour and regular flour, you know, one cup of each.

"I basically take the butter and melt it in the microwave and it just makes the cookies creamier.

"One thing that I do is I have white chocolate and milk chocolate and I also put in a little bit of cinnamon. And I let the dough sit overnight in the refrigerator so all the flavors mesh in together. That's about it."

Experienced bakers applaud the unexpected use of cinnamon.

"The secret ingredient! I love ground cinnamon in my cinnamon roll cookies recipe, but I've never thought to add it to good ol' chocolate chip cookies," chef and cookbook author Kelly Senyei writes on justataste.com.

"This addition adds an unexpected layer of complexity to the classic dessert, introducing a subtle warmth and a gentle hint of spice that complements the sweetness of the chocolate chips and sugar. It's a small but transformative ingredient that takes these cookies to a new level."

Swift's sweet gift to fans

Swift's chai sugar cookie recipe has reached legendary status among her fans, many of whom made batches to celebrate her recent birthday.

Nine years ago, the singer adapted an old recipe for a giant vanilla sugar cookie from the blog of Joy Wilson, known as Joy the Baker.

Swift concocted her cookie for fans attending the 1989 Secret Sessions, exclusive listening parties in 2014 held before the release of her "1989" album.

Swift posted a picture of the cookies online, calling them "chai sugar cookies with cinnamon eggnog icing AKA Christmas in September." She posted the recipe to Tumblr after fans asked for it and since then her version has been remixed countless times.

"MMMKAY — there are two ways you can go about this," Swift wrote on Tumblr. "The quick and easy way is to make sugar cookies from a sugar cookie mix and just cut open a packet of chai tea and pour it into the batter as you make it. Cause you're busy and you want making cookies to be a chill part of your day. Pow. Done."

She said she added the chai element "because I thought it would infuse cozy holiday vibez into the cookie and it really did."

Wilson writes on Joythebaker.com that every fall her blog "lights up with new visitors" who come searching for Swift's recipe, "a classic sugar cookie loaded with real chai spices and topped with a nutmeg glaze."

"Taylor Swift took that old 2009 sugar cookie recipe, mentioned adding chai spices and an eggnog glaze, and because she's Taylor Swift — set the internet ablaze," Wilson writes. "Good on ya, girl! You're doing it right, and your baking has so many people searching for the perfect sugar and spice cookie."

Swift sprinkled cinnamon over the icing once the cookies were baked and iced. But, she has advised, "if you're really feeling like living on the edge, you can go ahead and add a few drops of food coloring to the icing to make it festive. No one is going to stop you.

"Why? Cause the bakers gonna bake bake bake bake bake."

Here are the two recipes getting a lot of attention this holiday season thanks to the hottest romance of the year. Enjoy.

Taylor Swift's Chai Sugar Cookies

Makes about two dozen cookies.

From Joythebaker.com.

For the Cookies:

• 1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 1/2 c. vegetable or canola oil

• 1/2 c. granulated sugar

• 1/2 c. powdered sugar

• 1 1/2 tsp. ground ginger

• 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1/2 tsp. ground allspice

• 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

• 1/4 tsp. ground cardamom

• 1/8 tsp. ground cloves

• Pinch of fresh cracked black pepper

• 1 large egg

• 2 tsp. vanilla extract

• 2 c. all-purpose flour

• 3/4 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• Cinnamon sugar for rolling

For the glaze:

• 1 1/2 c. powdered sugar

• 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg, plus more for sprinkling the top of the cookies

• 3 tbsp. whole milk or eggnog

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

To prepare the cookies: Using a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter in a large bowl on medium speed for about 1 minute. Add the vegetable oil. It may not fully incorporate with the butter, but that's OK. Add the granulated sugar, powdered sugar, and all of the spices. Beat to combine.

Add the egg and vanilla, beating on medium speed until completely incorporated.

Stir in the flour, baking soda and salt all at once using a wooden spoon or the mixer set on low.

The dough will be soft. Refrigerate the dough for 1 hour or freeze for 15 minutes just so it's easier to handle.

For large cookies, dollop 2 tablespoons of cookie dough onto the baking sheet about 2 inches apart. For smaller cookies, use 1 tablespoon for each cookie. Press the dough evenly with your fingers or palm to 1/4-inch thickness. Roll each cookie dough in a small bowl of cinnamon sugar.

Bake for 12 to 14 minutes for larger cookies or 8 to 10 minutes for smaller cookies. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for at least 10 minutes before transferring to racks to cool completely.

To prepare the glaze: In a medium bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, nutmeg and milk or eggnog until it's thick but spreadable. Spread each cooled cookie with glaze just over the center, leaving the edges of the cookie free of glaze. Sprinkle with a bit of fresh nutmeg if you have it. Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days.

Donna Kelce's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes about 24 cookies.

Published by Taste of Home magazine.

• 1 1/2 c. (3 sticks) sweet cream butter

• 1 1/2 c. packed light brown sugar

• 1 c. white sugar

• 1 large egg plus 1 egg yolk

• 1 tbsp. vanilla extract

• 1 tsp. baking soda, dissolved in 2 tablespoons of hot water to activate (microwave water first, then stir in baking soda to dissolve)

• 2 c. all-purpose flour

• 1 c. cake or pastry flour

• 1 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. cinnamon

• 1 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 c. Ghirardelli white chocolate chips

• 1 c. Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips

• 1 c. pecans, optional

Directions

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt butter in 20-second increments. (Don't overdo it.) Pour into a mixing bowl or the bowl of stand mixer. Let cool for 15 to 20 minutes.

Add brown and white sugar to the butter mixture and mix for 4 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add eggs, one at a time. Add vanilla and mix for 30 seconds. Then, add dissolved baking soda.

In a separate bowl, add all-purpose flour, cake or pastry flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt, and mix to combine.

Slowly add the dry ingredients to mixer 1/2 cup at a time, scraping down sides. Add all chocolate chips and pecans, if using, with a wooden spoon.

Put dough in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours, but ideally overnight.

When it's time to bake the cookies, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Before baking, let the dough come to room temperature. Scoop 1 1/2 tablespoon mounds of dough onto a baking sheet, leaving 2 inches between scoops, 5 minutes before baking.

For small cookies, bake for 10 minutes, or until lightly golden around edges and centers aren't fully set. For larger cookies, bake for 13 to 15 minutes. (If you touch the top of the cookie and it bounces back instead of indenting, that means it's ready.) Remove the cookies from oven and let cool completely on baking sheets.