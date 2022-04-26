The Twins' weekend sweep of the White Sox vaulted them into first place in the not-so-impressive-so-far American League Central with an 8-8 record.

Next is a three-game series against the Tigers, which starts tonight (6:40, BSN-Extra) at Target Field.

Chris Paddack (0-2, 5.00) pitches for the Twins against Detroit lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.27).

Byron Buxton stays at DH, with Gilberto Celestino playing center for the Twins. Against the lefthander Rodriguez, the Twins are using an all-righthanded hitting lineup except for RF Max Kepler.

Catcher Gary Sanchez (abdominal issue) remains sidelined for the Twins, although he has not been placed on the injured list. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sanchez will ramp up his activity level Wednesday to test the injury.

TIGERS LINEUP

Robbie Grossman, RF

Austin Meadows, LF

Javier Báez, SS

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Spencer Torkelson, 1B-

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Tucker Barnhart, C

Derek Hill, CF

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Kyle Garlick, LF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sanó, 1B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Gilberto Celestino, CF

The series concludes with a 6:40 p.m. game on Wednesday and a 12:10 matinee on Thursday.