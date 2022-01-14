FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Damian Chong Qui had 10 points as Purdue Fort Wayne edged past Detroit 62-60 on Thursday night.
Ra Kpedi had 10 rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne (8-7, 4-3 Horizon League).
Kpedi's three-point play with 3:23 left marked Purdue Fort Wayne's final field goal for a 57-52 lead.
Antoine Davis had 17 points and six assists for the Titans (5-8, 3-1). Madut Akec added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Noah Waterman had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
