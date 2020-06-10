Among the many Star Tribune wins this week in the 2020 Page One Awards, hosted by the Minnesota chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, were a handful of first-place finishes by sports journalists:

• Chip Scoggins won first place in Best Sports Columns, and his profile of Jake Sullivan took the top spot in Sports Feature Writing. Rachel Blount and Megan Ryan gave the Star Tribune a sweep of the top three spots in the sports feature writing competition.

• Michael Rand won top prize again for Best Newsroom Blog for the unstoppable RandBall blog.

• Photographer Aaron Lavinsky won Best Sports Photography Portfolio.

• A graphic displaying each of the Twins’ record-breaking home runs last summer won Best Infographic, and our Sportsperson of the Year package on Nelson Cruz won the top Graphics/Art & Illustration honor. Twins editor Chris Miller led those projects with designers Thomas Oide and Jay St. Pierre.

• And our summer adventure series, edited by Bob Timmons, on a father-son canoe trip into the Boundary Waters won Best Online Sports Story.