The Children's Minnesota health system launched a new program Wednesday to address health disparities among Minnesota families.

The program, called the Collective for Community Health, will work with community groups to raise awareness about disparities and resources to combat them, both in the system and outside of it. It comes as healthcare organizations across the state and country commit to facing racial health disparities that were exposed during the pandemic.

With 80 percent of health determined by social factors that include where people live, work or attend school, the hospital needs to be authentic, sustained partners with the communities they are serving, said Lauren Gilchrist, who was appointed as its senior director.

"We want to centralize our community engagement work, so it'll be easier for folks to partner with us, and we want to continue to grow the support for social determinants of health," Gilchrist said.

The hospital network has been public in their efforts to tackle disparities. In 2018 they created a health equity dashboard with data from more than 500,000 encounters with patients.

In 2017, Children's launched Community Connect, which links families to other resources such as food pantries, housing support and early childhood education that can improve a child's health. Data from that program showed participants needed fewer emergency room services and instead went to primary care clinics for more regular checkups, said Gilchrist. They plan to expand that program as part of the collective.

The new collective will serve as a host for the existing programs and will also create a new advisory council before the end of the year. It will bring together community representatives across the public sector, community organizations and nonprofits, alongside leaders from Children's Minnesota to help guide this next chapter, said Gilchrist.

James Burroughs, who was recently promoted to senior vice president, government and community relations, will lead the collective.

"This is a pivotal time for Children's Minnesota as we look towards the future and envision how we can use our collective voice as the kid experts to make a bigger impact in the health and wellbeing of kids in Minnesota, the region and nationally," Burroughs said in a news release.

A key priority for Children's includes education surrounding childhood vaccination, as the hospital prepares to vaccinate a younger population when the FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 in the coming months.

"We know from our health equity dashboard that we have significant disparities in diabetes, as well as childhood asthma management," Gilchrist said. "But we also really want to hear from partners about where our emphasis should be moving forward."