Authorities charged a suspect in the road rage killing of a motorist nearly two months ago on a Plymouth highway with second-degree murder in a court filing that has yet to be made public, the police chief said Friday.

Police Chief Erik Fadden did not disclose the information at a news conference Thursday announcing an arrest in the case, but confirmed the development Friday to the Star Tribune and provided more details about the events of July 6, when gunfire from a Chevy Suburban killed 56-year-old Jay Boughton on Hwy. 169 near the Rockford Road exit.

Authorities arrested the 33-year-old defendant on Aug. 24 in Decatur, Ill., about 180 miles south of his hometown of Chicago. He remains jailed there pending extradition to Hennepin County.

The Star Tribune is waiting until the criminal complaint is unsealed by a Hennepin County District Court judge before identifying the suspect.

As for the murder charge being filed but not yet made public, the police chief said, "We just announced [the arrest] yesterday, but he has been charged by warrant for second-degree murder. All of the complaints have been sealed."

On Thursday, he made no mention of the charging document being under seal before he said near the end of the news conference, "At some point there will be a Hennepin County complaint. I don't know the timing of that, though."

Fadden said the sealing of the charge by a Hennepin County District judge was necessary because Boughton's deaths remains under "open and active investigation."

Court officials have not indicated when the criminal complaint will be made public. The County Attorney's Office has not responded to a request for comment on why the filing remains under wraps. It is also not clear how often charging documents are sealed before being made public.

Fadden said Friday the Suburban was in the left-hand lane and trailing Boughton's vehicle in the right-hand lane. The Suburban's right turn signal light came on "as if to assume [the defendant] wants to merge into the right lane," Fadden said.

Boughton's brother-in-law, Stephen Robinson, told WCCO Radio's Susie Jones on Thursday that authorities told the family that the Suburban's driver wanted to move into the right lane, but Boughton gave a shrug toward the Suburban before being shot. Fadden has said since days after the encounter that the shooting was over something as minor as a lane change.

Traffic surveillance video showed the Suburban travel side-by-side with Boughton's vehicle for about 12 seconds, and that's when one or more shots were fired, the chief said.

Fadden also said for the first time that "we know there was more than one person in that vehicle" with the defendant, but he declined to say how many. No additional arrests have been announced.