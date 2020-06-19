Split Rock Lighthouse, petroglyph site to reopen

Split Rock Lighthouse, near Two Harbors, and Jeffers Petroglyphs, with 5,000 ancient rock carvings near Comfrey, will reopen July 15. The two sites run by the Minnesota Historical Society are popular stops on driving vacations in the state. MNHS sites with outdoor trails, such as Birch Coulee Battlefield, are already open to the public. "MNHS feels it is safe to reopen Split Rock Lighthouse and Jeffers Petroglyphs because they offer predominately outdoor experiences," the announcement said. Split Rock will be open daily; the grounds and fog signal building will be accessible, but the lighthouse and keeper's residence will remain closed. Jeffers Petroglyphs will be open Thursday through Sunday. At both sites, entries will be limited and visitors must purchase $8 tickets online, by phone or in the visitor centers; entries at Split Rock will be timed. Tickets can be purchased up to one month in advance online or at 651-259-3015. Sales begin July 8.

Kerri Westenberg

Chicago architecture cruises return

It's one of the signature images of summer in Chicago: architectural tour boats plying the skyscraper canyons of the Chicago River. On Friday, some tour boat operators, such as Shoreline Sightseeing, reopened for the first time since the pandemic forced them to shut down. The resumption comes as the city reopened the downtown Riverwalk, with restrictions aimed at limiting activity and crowds. Wendella river cruises, which leave from the Wrigley Building, also restarted Friday. The Chicago Architecture Center, whose river tours depart from the downtown Riverwalk, expects to start its cruises June 26. Tourists must wear masks on the boats, and seating arrangements have been rejiggered to enforce social distancing.

Chicago Tribune

Airlines to step up mask enforcement

A major airline industry group, Airlines for America, said last week that carriers will step up enforcement of requirements that passengers and employees wear masks. United Airlines said starting Thursday passengers not heeding the mask requirement will lose their travel privileges on the carrier "for a duration of time to be determined." Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines also require masks but haven't announced any temporary bans for passengers who refuse. Delta says on its website that customers and employees are required to wear a face mask or face covering throughout travel, including at check-in, gate areas, jet bridges and on board the plane except during meal service. Delta, the dominant airline at Minneapolis-St. Paul, did not specify any consequences if there is a dispute. Passengers are encouraged to bring their own masks, but Delta can also provide masks to those who don't have them.

Cox Newspapers