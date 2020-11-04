Minnehaha Academy’s 7-foot Chet Holmgren, ranked the No. 1 recruit in the senior class by ESPN, and his AAU team, Team Sizzle, will play Ypsi Prep Academy of Ypsilanti, Mich., at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 in Ann Arbor, Mich., in the second game of a boys’ high school basketball triple-header showcase on ESPN2 involving teams with marquee players from six states.

Holmgren averaged 14.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.9 blocks for the Redhawks (25-3) last season. They were the top-ranked team in Class 3A last March and had just qualified for the state tournament when the coronavirus pandemic ended the season.

In the three previous seasons, he had helped Minnehaha Academy win three consecutive Class 2A titles.

Holmgren is undecided on a college. His list of seven finalists, which he announced in June, includes the Gophers and Michigan, whose campus is in the city that Team Sizzle will be playing in.

Ypsi Prep is led by Emoni Bates, the nation’s top recruit in the junior class and overall regardless of grade. Bates, a 6-8, 200-pound small forward, committed to Michigan State in June.

Last season he averaged 32.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 assists and was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year. He was the first sophomore to win that award.

U women’s hockey team ranked No. 4

The Gophers women’s hockey team is No. 4 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason poll, USA Hockey announced Tuesday.

Wisconsin is No. 1 followed by Cornell and Northeastern. The Badgers had nine first-place votes, the Big Red seven.

Two other WCHA teams, besides Minnesota and Wisconsin, also are in the top 10. Ohio State is No. 5 and Minnesota Duluth No. 8.

U women’s cross-country team No. 12

The Gophers women’s cross-country team climbed one spot to No. 12 in the nation in Week 2 of the USTFCCCA national coaches’ poll. The team’s schedule for this season has not been finalized.