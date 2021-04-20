Gonzaga men's basketball under Mark Few is one of the greatest success stories in college basketball, having reached the NCAA Tournament every season since the 1999-2000 campaign, reaching the Sweet 16 on 11 occasions and reaching the title game in 2017 and 2021.

But it wasn't until Minnehaha Academy produced two of the best prep basketball players in Minnesota history that the team landed two of the top ranked recruits in school history.

First it was Jalen Suggs from the Class of 2020 — ranked No. 6 by ESPN, No. 12 by 247 Sports, No. 11 by Rivals.

And on Monday it was Chet Holmgren's turn to commit to the Bulldogs for the Class of 2021. He's ranked No. 1 in the country by ESPN, 247 and Rivals.

Here's how national media reacted to Holmgren's decision:

The Spokesman-Record out of Spokane wrote that the generational talents are finally starting to come to Gonzaga

Sports Illustrated thinks Holmgren's commitment marks a potential turning point in the entire ethos of Few's storied program at Gonzaga. How does the under-the-radar West Coast school deal with becoming the best recruiting destination in college basketball?

SB Nation took an in-depth view at what makes Holmgren not only a one-of-a-kind prospect, but how his skill set will fit in with a Gonzaga team that could return several key starters, along with top combo-guard prospect Hunter Sallis.

ESPN is already looking forward, releasing updated NBA mock drafts for both 2020 and 2021. They have Suggs going No. 3 overall this year, and Holmgren going No. 2 overall in 2022 (behind Duke center Paolo Banchero).

While the media was focused on Gonzaga, some former local prep standouts had an engaging debate about which path has become better worn for high school basketball stars heading out of Minnesota.